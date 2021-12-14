It’s Patch Tuesday and Microsoft has released Windows 11 Cumulative Update KB5008215 for their new OS, which brings a number of security fixes for the OS.

The highlight of the update is the aforementioned security fixes, and the changelog reads:

This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

At the time of writing the update has no know security issues.

You can wait for the update to be pushed out automatically, or download it from the Microsoft Catalogue here.

See Microsoft’s video explaining the changes below: