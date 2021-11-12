Microsoft has announced a new wallpaper pack for Windows 11 designed by artist Kervin Brisseaux. Brisseaux is a Haitian American creative director who lives in New York City who draws influences from his background in architecture with cues from fashion, music and other facets of pop culture.

“[What inspires] me changes as frequently as the weather, but lately I’ve been inspired by vibrant hues, patterns and designs that play with shapes in both minimal and dense compositions,” says Brisseaux. “Thematically, I’ve always been inspired by pop culture and what’s currently playing through my headphones.”

His holiday wallpaper pack merges the updated design of Windows 11 with the magical, vibrant nature of the holidays.

The light and bright elements of the visual story Brisseaux imagined for his background track with the new color palette and softer, more approachable graphics of Windows 11. Soft floral elements and ribbons play on the operating system’s modern and engaging rounded geometry, while invoking holiday gift-giving traditions.

“The composition also creates a surreal landscape, offering a sense of adventure and potential new beginnings on the horizon,” says Brisseaux.

You can download Brisseaux’s design from Microsoft here.

via Neowin