Microsoft has released the first post-RTM Cumulative Update for Windows 11.

The update, KB5006674, takes the OS to Build 22000.258.

The update mainly brings security improvements and has the following changelog:

Addresses known compatibility issues between some Intel “Killer” and “SmartByte” networking software and Windows 11 (original release). Devices with the affected software might drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance and other issues for protocols based on UDP. For example, some websites might load slower than others on the affected devices, which might cause videos to stream slower in certain resolutions. VPN solutions based on UDP might also be slower.

For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the October 2021 Security Updates.

The update has no Known Issues.

The update can be downloaded by either Checking for Updates in Settings or downloading it from the Update Catalogue here.

Thanks, David for the tip.