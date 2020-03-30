We reported two days ago that February Cumulative Update KB4535996 appears to have caused connectivity issues for Windows 10 users, particularly when using VPN.

Office applications such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Outlook were particularly affected.

At the time Microsoft promised an out-of-band patch to address the issue, and, much faster than expected, the patch is now available to download.

Microsoft writes:

Out-of-band optional update is available for internet connectivity issues on devices with manual or auto-configured proxies including VPNs An out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog to address a known issue whereby devices using a proxy, especially those using a virtual private network (VPN), might show limited or no internet connection status.

Microsoft recommends users only install the optional update if they are affected by this issue.

For instructions on how to install this update for your operating system, see the KB for your OS listed below.