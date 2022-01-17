A week ago Microsoft’s first Patch Tuesday of 2022 (KB5009543 ) caused issues for Windows 10 connecting to VPN for a number of clients and servers over the L2TP VPN protocol.

Users are reporting running into the “Can’t connect to VPN. The L2TP connection attempt failed because the security layer encountered a processing error during initial negotiations with the remote computer,” error, and is mainly affecting the built-in Windows VPN client when connecting to Ubiquiti Client-to-Site VPN, SonicWall, Cisco Meraki, and WatchGuard Firewalls.

Microsoft confirmed the issue, saying:

“After installing KB5009543, IP Security (IPSEC) connections which contain a Vendor ID might fail. VPN connections using Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) or IP security Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) might also be affected.”

Now the company has released an out-of-band fix for the issue, saying:

Updates for the following Windows versions are available on Windows Update as an optional update. For instructions, see the KB for your OS listed below:

Windows 11, version 21H1 (original release): KB5010795

Windows Server 2022: KB5010796

Windows 10, version 21H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 21H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows Server, version 20H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows Server, version 20H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: KB5010792

Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: KB5010790

Windows 10, version 1507: KB5010789

Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798

Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799

Updates for the following Windows versions are available only on Microsoft Update Catalog. For instructions, see the KB for your OS listed below: