Microsoft has released an update to the Dev channel of the Edge browser, taking it to version 82.0.432.3.

The most exciting news is that the edge://surf game from November’s #FindWhatsNext campaign is now available for everyone to play just by going to edge://surf.

See a video demo below:

The edge://surf game is now available as the offline game in Microsoft Edge! We've made a ton of improvements based on your feedback. Here's what's new in Canary/Dev: ???? 3 new modes!

? Play with keyboard, mouse, touch, or gamepad

? High scores

? Improved UX

? And much more! pic.twitter.com/UyLHED2loR — William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) February 26, 2020

In addition to being available from the error page that appears when you’re offline, the game now has new modes including time trial, support for other input methods like touch and gamepads, accessibility improvements, high scores, and remastered visuals.

The other new features include:

Added features:

Added the ability to put the Share button next to the address bar.

Added a management policy to disable the Share button.

Added the ability to hide the Home button by right-clicking it.

Added support for Windows Information Protection.

Added a management policy to control the automatic creation of on-premises work or school profiles (profiles with a DOMAIN\NAME format instead of a [email protected] format).

Added extra security to the Payment info Settings page by requiring the OS-level password in order to edit or delete cards.

Added support for syncing the “Allow extensions from other stores” setting to other devices.

Improved reliability:

Fixed an issue where clicking a favorite on the Favorites management page sometimes causes a crash.

Fixed an issue where webpages that show javascript dialogs sometimes cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where filling out forms in webpages in an InPrivate window sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where editing a Collection when Collections sync is enabled sometimes crashes the browser.

Improved the reliability of Edge installation to reduce “side by side configuration is incorrect” errors after installing an update.

Fixed an issue where entering Immersive Reader sometimes crashes the tab.

Fixed an issue where attempting to print a PDF sometimes crashes the tab.

Fixed an issue where importing extensions from another browser sometimes leads to a browser crash.

Fixed a crash when closing the browser.

Fixed an issue where clicking the button to change the style of text in a note in a Collection crashes the Collections pane.

Fixed an issue where Collections may not sync properly.

Changed behavior:

Stopped automatically creating on-premises work or school profiles (profiles with a DOMAIN\NAME format instead of a [email protected] format) since sync does not work with these types of profiles. As mentioned last week, see https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/enterprise/updates-to-auto-sign-in-with-on-prem-active-direct… for more details.

Changed the color of text on inactive tabs to be more readable.

Fixed an issue where enabling Collections sync sometimes changes the title of synced Collections to “Syncing…”.

Fixed an issue where videos on certain websites like Twitter don’t play properly and instead show an error.

Fixed an issue where rotating a PDF after drawing on it with ink sometimes corrupts the drawing.

Fixed an issue where the Share button isn’t disabled on pages that aren’t shareable.

Fixed an issue where the Collections button isn’t removed from the address bar when Collections are disabled via management policy.

Fixed an issue where items that are blocked from being downloaded due to security issues have corrupted UI on the Downloads shelf.

Fixed an issue where pinning a site that’s currently open in an IE mode tab fails.

Fixed an issue where the “Offer to save passwords” setting doesn’t sync with all Edge channels.

Known issues:

Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some fixes in that area last month. The most common way this is triggered is by installing a new channel of Edge or installing Edge on another device and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available.

Users of certain security software packages will see all tabs fail to load with the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION. The only supported way to prevent this behavior is to uninstall that software. We’re currently engaging with the developers of that software to test a potential fix, which we hope to bring to Dev and Canary soon.

After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.

Windows 10 Insiders can update their browser by going to Settings > About and checking for updates there.