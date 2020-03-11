Microsoft has released an update to the Dev channel of the Edge browser, taking it to build 82.0.446.0.
Amongst other features, the update brings a number of improvements to the Collections feature in Edge.
The full changelog includes:
Added features:
- Added a capability to Guided Switch to ask to switch to a work or school profile when work or school content is being opened in a personal profile.
- Added better drag and drop support for Collections.
- Added support for more websites to properly add price and rating information to a product that’s been added to a Collection.
- Added support for the Native Window Occlusion management policy from upstream Chromium.
- Added the option to the Manage Search Engines management policy to allow search provider discovery.
- Added improved messaging to accounts that aren’t able to sync to explain why they can’t.
- Enabled the new Fluent designs for webpage controls like the calendar picker or dropdown on Mac.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue on Mac where high CPU usage is seen when idle.
- Fixed an issue where showing the “Move to another window” menu sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the “Add all tabs to a new collection” context menu option crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when closing the browser.
- Fixed a browser crash when syncing favorites.
- Fixed an issue where opening an Application Guard window sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where hitting the ESC key when typing in the Address Bar sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where Netflix fails to play with error D7356 on certain devices.
- Fixed a crash when playing the surf game.
- Fixed an issue where dragging a tab with a PDF document out of a window and into its own window sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash on launch for 32-bit Edge when Windows Information Protection is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where sync doesn’t work when certain VPN extensions are installed.
- Improved the reliability of updating after Edge hasn’t been updated for a while.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed one cause of audio being randomly muted.
- Fixed an issue where address bar history is sometimes not properly deleted when the browser is set to delete browsing data on close.
- Fixed an issue where using the favorites deduplication tool causes the option to show only the favicon to get reset for some favorites.
- Fixed an issue where dialogs that are opened from IE mode tabs appear behind the window.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the Taskbar icon for a window that has a dialog open in an IE mode tab doesn’t also bring the dialog to the forefront.
- Fixed an issue where languages in Settings can’t be selected to “Offer to translate pages in this language”.
- Fixed an issue where expected popups on certain websites don’t work when Tracking Prevention is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut to reset the zoom level to 100% doesn’t work in Immersive Reader.
- Fixed an issue where clicking shortcuts on the Taskbar to PWAs sometimes launches a regular Edge window instead of a PWA window.
- Fixed an issue where very small ink strokes/dots drawn on PDFs can’t be erased.
- Fixed an issue where very small ink strokes or dots sometimes aren’t properly drawn on PDFs.
- Fixed an issue where users can’t save payment cards locally because the option to do so is missing.
- Fixed an issue where internal pages like Extensions or Favorites sometimes can’t be scrolled.
- Fixed an issue where PDF files aren’t opened in an external application when the setting to do so is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where DirectInvoke doesn’t work when SmartScreen is disabled.
- Fixed an issue where a message saying you’re required to sign in using a work or school account sometimes appears even when you already are.
- Fixed an issue where some products that are added to a Collection don’t have the proper number of ratings.
- Fixed an issue where windows opened via Guided Switch sometimes don’t have any UI (tabs, address bar, etc.)
- Reduced the number of times you need to sign into a website after it’s been moved to another profile via Guided Switch.
- Reduced the number of prompts to save a password when the field being saved is a CVV for a payment card.
- Reduced the number of times an item in a Collection has no image associated with it.
- Improved the first-launch experience of Application Guard after taking an OS upgrade.
- Improved messaging on ARM64 to explain why Flash isn’t available on that platform.
- Improved the color of the title bar for PWAs.
- Removed the ability to add all tabs from an InPrivate or Guest window to a Collection.
- Removed support for the Share feature on versions of Windows prior to Windows 10.
Known issues:
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some fixes in that area last month. The most common way this is triggered is by installing a new channel of Edge or installing Edge on another device and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we work on fixing this, make sure to only run the deduplicator on one machine at a time.
- Users of certain security software packages will see all tabs fail to load with the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION. The only supported way to prevent this behavior is to uninstall that software. We’re currently engaging with the developers of that software to test a potential fix, which we hope to bring to Dev and Canary soon.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
- At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.
Windows 10 Insiders can update their browser by going to Settings > About and checking for updates there.
