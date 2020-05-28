MRTK-Unity is a Microsoft-driven project that provides a set of components and features, used to accelerate cross-platform MR app development in Unity.

The project provides basic building blocks for Unity development on HoloLens, Windows Mixed Reality, and OpenVR and enables rapid prototyping via in-editor simulation that allows you to see changes immediately.

It operates as an extensible framework that provides developers with the ability to swap out core components.

Now Microsoft has released a new MRTK Examples Hub app, which lets developers explore MRTK’s various types of example scenes.

See the video, posted by WalkingCat, explaining the app below:

The Mixed Reality Toolkit supports a wide range of platforms, including

Microsoft HoloLens

Microsoft HoloLens 2

Windows Mixed Reality headsets

OpenVR headsets (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)

Ultraleap Hand Tracking

Find the app in the Store here and find out more about the toolkit at Github here.