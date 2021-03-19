Yesterday Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.207.70 in North America and 2021.207.72 in Europe.

The update weighs in at 82.39MB and contains the March 5th Android security update, and some other improvements.

The official changelog is now available and reads:

This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – March 2020.

Improves device stability.

Improves device performance.

Improves Surface Duo UI stability.

Improves incoming ring experience with the communication apps.

Fixes the experience when dismissing apps in single screen mode which had a delay before showing the home screen.

Taking screenshots in single screen mode captures the active screen instead of both.

Increases time that the “Double-tap to switch screens” is available to change screens.

Fixes the ability to unlock the device using the fingerprint reader when an app is running above the lock screen.

Apps that only support portrait orientation can now rotate clockwise when spanning across both screens.

Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them or download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.