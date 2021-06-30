Yesterday Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.525.62 (North America) and 2021.525.64 (Europe).

The update weighs in at 84 MB and contains the June Android security update, and some minor improvements.

The official changelog is now available and reads:

This update: Android security update – June 2021.

Improve device and user interface stability.

Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them or download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.

via Plaffo