Microsoft is currently pushing out KB4558130 and KB4497165 for Windows 10 2004 and Windows 10 1903 and 1903 respectively.

The Intel microcode updates are designed to address security flaws in Intel’s processors.

The updates address the following issues:

CVE-2019-11091 – Microarchitectural Data Sampling Uncacheable Memory (MDSUM)

CVE-2018-12126 – Microarchitectural Store Buffer Data Sampling (MSBDS)

CVE-2018-12127 – Microarchitectural Load Port Data Sampling (MLPDS)

CVE-2018-12130 – Microarchitectural Fill Buffer Data Sampling (MFBDS)

The updates have been validated by Intel and can be downloaded by Checking for Updates in Settings.

via WindowsLatest