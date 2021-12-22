Microsoft has released a new Minecraft map as part of their New Year’s celebrations.

The free Howl of the Wild map transforms you into a lone wolf, navigating through a magical forest filled with puzzles to solve, areas to explore and unlikely companions to team up with.

The ambient adventure challenges you to collect, explore and solve problems creatively while you take in the beautiful views.

Gallery

Created by Mithey for Minecraft: Java Edition, the map was inspired by open world games that have a focus on an ambient atmosphere and by the Minecraft wolf mob.

You can download Howl of the Wild here.