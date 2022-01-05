Microsoft has released an Out-of-band (OOB) update for Windows Server to address an issue for users who may be experiencing a black screen, slow sign in, or general slowness on Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

The issue is also present on Microsoft’s other versions of Windows Server, but the company is still working on a package for Windows Server 2016 and 22.

If you are experiencing the issue you can install the fix via the Microsoft Update Catalogue, as Microsoft will not be distributing it via Windows Update.

For instructions on how to install this update for your operating system, see the KB for your OS listed below:

Windows Server 2019: KB5010196

Windows Server 2012 R2: KB5010215

via BleepingComputer