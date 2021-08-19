Today Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.721.41 (North America), 2021.721.43 (Europe) and 2021.721.42 (AT&T Locked Device).

The update weighs in at 40.22 MB and contains the August 2021 Android security update.

The official changelog is now available and reads:

This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – August 2021.

Some Surface Duo users have expressed disappointment that the Android 11 update has not yet been delivered to the device, suggesting Microsoft put more resources towards this.

Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them or download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.

via Reddit