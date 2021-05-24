In the latest Edge Canary build, Microsoft has given the ellipses menu for PWAs a new look, differentiating the menu from the usual ellipses menu on a normal website on Edge.

The old menu looks very similar to the regular Edge menu.

The new menu has fewer items as its root level and features a large app icon.

It’s notable that Microsoft chose to move items such as Open to Edge to the More tools sub-menu, as Microsoft continues to work towards making PWAs appear the same as regular apps.

Source: Leo Varela