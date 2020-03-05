We have already seen multiple technology conventions being cancelled over the last few months, but now the response of technology companies to the continuing Coronavirus outbreak has escalated to a new level, with Microsoft advising their employees in Kings Country, Seattle, where their Redmond headquarters is located, to work from home if possible.

Microsoft says all employees who are in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25th.

If your job does not allow, however, such as working in a data centre or retail, Microsoft recommends you continue coming to work, but maintain reduced contact with other employees and visitors, such as keeping 6 feet away from each other.

If you are a physically vulnerable person, however, such as pregnant or elderly, Microsoft believes taking leave of absence may be the best route.

In addition, Microsoft recommends no travel be undertaken “unless essential for the continuity of Microsoft.”

