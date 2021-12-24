Microsoft is bringing a number of updates to the Microsoft Teams Rooms UI, bringing it closer to the UI of Microsoft Teams on the desktop.

The latest update will bring a change to the Cortana Push-to-talk button. It will switch from a mic icon to the Cortana avatar. This icon will be reflected in both the out-of-meeting and in-meeting UI.

Gallery

The design change is aimed to align with Cortana’s product branding.

The improvement will begin rolling out in mid-January and is expected to complete rollout in late January.