Microsoft today reported its Q4 FY20 earnings results with operating profits down 15%.

Surface revenue, however, bucked the trend, with Microsoft reporting that Surface revenue increased 28% (up 30% CC) YoY, driven by increased demand to support work-, play-, and learn-from-home scenarios.

Specifically, Surface revenue increased by $374 million, to $1,724 million, making it the 12th quarter in the row as a billion-dollar division and rapidly approaching the $2 billion mark.

Of course, it is not known how long the bump will last, but what is clear is that many people re-discovered the importance of the PC.

Read Microsoft’s full earnings results here.