Microsoft Q3 FY21 Earnings: Azure cloud services revenue growth at 50%

Microsoft today announced FY21 Q3 earnings results. The revenue was $41.7 billion, and the operating income was $17 billion. Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $15.1 billion, and it increased 23%, with the following business highlights:

Microsoft reported that Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% driven by Azure revenue growth of 50%. Microsoft’s Enterprise Mobility installed base grew 30% to over 174 million seats. Enterprise services revenue grew 10% driven by growth in Premier Support Services.

Overall, the operating income of this group grew 41%.

Source: Microsoft

