Microsoft Q3 FY20 Earnings: Surface registers a 1% increase in revenue

Microsoft today reported its Q3 FY20 earnings results with operating profits up 25% year on year.

Surface revenue growth did not contribute much to that bump, with Microsoft reporting that Surface revenue increased only 1% (up 2% CC) YoY, driven by increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios partially offset by supply chain constraints in China.

While not up massively, Surface still generated $1,340 million, making it the 11th quarter in the row as a billion-dollar division.

The upcoming release of the new Surface Book and Surface Go should help for more impressive results in the current quarter.