Microsoft released its FY20 Q2 results today, recording a growth of $36.9 billion, a 14% increase. The commercial cloud, like the rest of Microsoft’s businesses, also saw an increase in revenue.

“Strong execution from our sales teams and partners drove Commercial Cloud revenue to $12.5 billion, up 39% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The highlights from the firm’s Office and Cloud services group are as follows:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 16% (up 18% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 27% (up 30% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 20% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 37.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 24% (up 26% in constant currency). Microsoft says LinkedIn sessions grew 25% for record engagement.

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 42% (up 45% in constant currency)

In total revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.8 billion and increased 17% (up 19% in constant currency).

With more and more users adopting the firm’s cloud-based business products, Microsoft’s Office 365 strategy continues to be a winner.

