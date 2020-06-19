Microsoft started pushing out the new Chromium-based Edge to Windows 10 users on Patch Tuesday, but it turns out Microsoft also took the opportunity to push out the new browser to the now unsupported Windows 7 operating system.

WindowsArea reports that, for the first time in months, Microsoft made an update available for the unsupported Windows 7.

KB4567409 AKA the “Update for the new Microsoft Edge for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1: June 17, 2020” is meant for non-enterprise users on Windows 7 and includes the following quality improvements:

The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar and add a shortcut to the desktop. If your current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

The new Microsoft Edge will not replace Internet Explorer.

This update will not change your default browser

Interestingly, once installed, the browser will be automatically updated, despite the OS not seeing any updates since January this year.

WindowsArea notes, that, unlike on Windows 10, if you don’t like the new Chromium-based Edge, on Windows 7 you can safely ignore this update.