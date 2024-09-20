Microsoft pulls the plug on Xbox Ambassadors program because players simply don't care

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has just announced that it’s ending the Xbox Ambassadors program after 13 years—a decision that’s quite shocking for many, especially with the many rewards that the program offers.

In a recent blog post update, Microsoft said the Xbox Ambassadors program will officially go offline on October 15, ending its final season. Xbox is shifting its focus to other community initiatives, like the Xbox Insider Program and FanFest, because, to put it simply, players prefer these.

“Players are finding more value in engaging with us in other ways that allow them to live our community values of making Xbox a place where everyone can have fun,” says the Xbox Ambassador Team in the update.

While the Ambassador Quests will be discontinued, players can still get involved through new channels like Xbox Research and the Xbox Community Pledge. The program’s legacy, however, will still continue as Xbox moves to Community Champions and works to keep the gaming community inclusive for everyone.

The Xbox Ambassador program may not pay, but it sure does have a lot of interesting rewards. You can connect with fellow gamers and participate in activities like playdates.

And now, what the closure of the Xbox Ambassador program means for the community is that all Ambassadors who completed at least one Quest between July 1, 2024, and September 18, 2024, can claim a 5×5 code for one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the My Rewards page of the Xbox Ambassadors website until October 15, 2024.