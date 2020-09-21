We reported in August that Microsoft had acknowledged slow boot issues with KB4559309, the Cumulative Update which replaced the old Edge with the new Chromium-powered Edge.

Now Microsoft has pulled that update and replaced it with KB4576754.

KB4576754 does the same thing as KB4559309, but presumably without the slow boot issue.

Microsoft notes:

This update replaces previously released updates KB4541301, KB4541302 and KB4559309.

Microsoft also notes that the update has no known issues (so far).

The full changelog reads:

Start menu pins, tiles, and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.

Taskbar pins and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar. If the current version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced.

The new Microsoft Edge will add a shortcut to the desktop. If the current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

By default, most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will be migrated to the new Microsoft Edge.

The current version of Microsoft Edge will be hidden from UX surfaces in the OS. This includes settings, applications, and any file or protocol support dialog boxes.

Trying to start the current version of Microsoft Edge will redirect to the new Microsoft Edge.

The First Run Experience (FRE) will auto-launch the first time that a device restarts after the new Microsoft Edge is installed. This does not occur on devices joined to a Domain, Active Directory, Azure AD or on Windows 10 Enterprise and Surface Hub Editions.

Data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge (such as passwords, favorites, open tabs) will be available in the new Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Edge does not support the removal of this update.

Read more at Microsoft here.

via WindowsLatest