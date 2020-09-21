We reported in August that Microsoft had acknowledged slow boot issues with KB4559309, the Cumulative Update which replaced the old Edge with the new Chromium-powered Edge.
Now Microsoft has pulled that update and replaced it with KB4576754.
KB4576754 does the same thing as KB4559309, but presumably without the slow boot issue.
Microsoft notes:
This update replaces previously released updates KB4541301, KB4541302 and KB4559309.
Microsoft also notes that the update has no known issues (so far).
The full changelog reads:
- Start menu pins, tiles, and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.
- Taskbar pins and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.
- The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar. If the current version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced.
- The new Microsoft Edge will add a shortcut to the desktop. If the current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.
- By default, most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will be migrated to the new Microsoft Edge.
- The current version of Microsoft Edge will be hidden from UX surfaces in the OS. This includes settings, applications, and any file or protocol support dialog boxes.
- Trying to start the current version of Microsoft Edge will redirect to the new Microsoft Edge.
- The First Run Experience (FRE) will auto-launch the first time that a device restarts after the new Microsoft Edge is installed. This does not occur on devices joined to a Domain, Active Directory, Azure AD or on Windows 10 Enterprise and Surface Hub Editions.
- Data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge (such as passwords, favorites, open tabs) will be available in the new Microsoft Edge.
- The new Microsoft Edge does not support the removal of this update.
Read more at Microsoft here.
