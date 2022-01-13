Windows Server admins have been struggling with severe issues with their servers following the release of the January Patch Tuesday, which includes KB5009624 for Windows Server 2012 R2, KB5009557 for Windows Server 2019, and KB5009555 for Windows Server 2022.

Admins were complaining of Hyper-V no longer starting on servers, main controllers going through an endless reboot loop and ReFS volumes becoming inaccessible and showing as RAW file systems.

Following these reports, Microsoft appears to have removed the Cumulative Updates from Windows Update, though the updates are still available via the Microsoft Catalogue.

The update fixed 97 security issues, some of them critical, and as is often the case it seems likely the new bugs are related to the fixes for the old bugs.

