Microsoft promises to fuel startups' growth with $150k-worth AI infrastructure boost

Microsoft’s Founders Hub program equips early-stage startups with a suite of resources, including free access to AI models, generous Azure credits, and expert mentorship from Microsoft and its partners. The amount is massive.

The Redmond-based tech giant first launched its Azure AI infrastructure program last year in November, providing early-stage startups affiliated with Y Combinator and M12 with access to high-end GPU virtual machine clusters.

Now, the program is offering access to cutting-edge generative AI (GenAI) models, up to $150,000 in Azure credits to be used for Azure AI Studio, and expert guidance from Microsoft’s team of AI specialists. You can sign up today here.

Microsoft’s Azure AI infrastructure is tailored to empower startups handling demanding AI workloads. It provides access to high-performance AI models, tools for model training and deployment, and a comprehensive suite of AI models.

Through Model-as-a-Service, Microsoft now offers one of the most comprehensive suites of AI models in the industry, including Meta’s Llama 2 and upcoming premium models from Cohere, Mistral, and Jais.

This has been the year of artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which built the hotly-wanted ChatGPT, also gained $10 million in donations from massive tech companies for its AI Safety Fund.