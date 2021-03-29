Microsoft announces the release of Project Reunion 0.5

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today announced the release of Project Reunion 0.5. Project Reunion 0.5 is Microsoft’s first production-ready release, and the first complete release that includes WinUI 3. This release will enable developers to build new WinUI 3 desktop packaged apps for production.

Project Reunion 0.5 supports the following:

  • Ability to create desktop apps with WinUI, including .NET 5 for Win32 apps
  • Chromium-based WebView2 control
  • Custom titlebar support
  • ARM64 Support
  • SwapChainPanel

To start using Project Reunion in your apps, see Get started with Project Reunion.

Source: Microsoft

