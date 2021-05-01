Microsoft introduces new product comparison features on Bing Shopping

Microsoft is introducing new improvements on Bing Shopping to make product comparison simple, enabling users to quickly find what they’re looking for.

When you search for something like “laptops”, Bing Shopping now comes with aggregated ratings, expert reviews, and product specifications, along with price history and comparison across sellers. This will allow users to make a quick comparison at a glance instead of going to different retailer websites. When you click a result, users will be displayed with a product detail page that provides deeper insights. Users can also opt to track price changes for their desired item.

You can check out the new updates at Bing Shopping.

Source: Microsoft