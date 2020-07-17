In the last couple of years, Microsoft has grown close to the idea of open-source software and the company has made some important contributions to the open-source community. About two years ago, Microsoft ported ProcDump to Linux and allowed Linux users to take advantage of the Sysinternal utility.

Now, the company has announced the availability of ProcMon on Linux. ProcMon is currently available in preview on GitHub and Linux users can take advantage of the utility. The minimum system requirements to install it is Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

ProcMon for Linux preview has been released! Want to better understand the activity on your system to identify abnormal behavior? https://t.co/3RSdwUQ2IN@Sysinternals @markrussinovich — Mario Hewardt (@MarioHewardt) July 17, 2020

If you’re interested in trying out the utility then you can check it out on GitHub. You will need to run “sudo apt-get update” followed by “sudo apt-get install procmon” to install it on your system.