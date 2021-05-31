Pride month is nearly upon us, and to celebrate the lives of people whose gender and sexual orientation have traditionally been a source of discrimination by society, Microsoft has released a set of Microsoft Pride themes for their Edge browser.

The list includes:

Pride – Demisexual-demisexual

Pride – Progress Pride

Pride – Asexual

Pride – Bigender

Pride – Bisexual

Pride – Agender

Pride – Pansexual

Pride – Abrosexual

Pride – Genderfluid

Pride – Genderflux

Pride – Transgender

Pride – Polysexual

Pride – Genderqueer

Pride – Nonbinary

Of course, it takes more than releasing a few themes to make up for years of inequity. Microsoft is also donating $250,000 to LGBTQI+ and racial equity nonprofits, has attained a 100 score on HRC Corporate Equality Index for the last 15 years, are taking part in a virtual pride parade and much more. Read more about their efforts here.

via Alumia