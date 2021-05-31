Pride month is nearly upon us, and to celebrate the lives of people whose gender and sexual orientation have traditionally been a source of discrimination by society, Microsoft has released a set of Microsoft Pride themes for their Edge browser.
The list includes:
Pride – Demisexual-demisexual
Pride – Progress Pride
Pride – Asexual
Pride – Bigender
Pride – Bisexual
Pride – Agender
Pride – Pansexual
Pride – Abrosexual
Pride – Genderfluid
Pride – Genderflux
Pride – Transgender
Pride – Polysexual
Pride – Genderqueer
Pride – Nonbinary
Of course, it takes more than releasing a few themes to make up for years of inequity. Microsoft is also donating $250,000 to LGBTQI+ and racial equity nonprofits, has attained a 100 score on HRC Corporate Equality Index for the last 15 years, are taking part in a virtual pride parade and much more. Read more about their efforts here.
via Alumia