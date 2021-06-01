Microsoft announces the largest and most inclusive Pride themed product lineup

Microsoft today announced the largest and most inclusive Pride themed products in its history. Microsoft today also announced that it is making a $150,000 donation to nonprofits around the world that support and advocate for LGBTQI+ communities around the world.

Pride at Microsoft is a grassroots phenomenon created by employees across all continents. It’s an opportunity to give visibility to LGBTQI+ identities on a global scale by bringing Pride to our products, bringing messages of empathy and inclusion to billions of people, and donating to LGBTQI+ nonprofits working toward equity for all.

You can find the list of Pride themed products below.

Xbox – This June and beyond, explore the new Pride profile theme for console and PC, livestreams on Xbox’s Twitch channel, personal stories from Xbox Ambassadors and employees, industry spotlights on Xbox Instagram, games curated by the LGBTQI+ communities and more.

– This June and beyond, explore the new Pride profile theme for console and PC, livestreams on Xbox’s Twitch channel, personal stories from Xbox Ambassadors and employees, industry spotlights on Xbox Instagram, games curated by the LGBTQI+ communities and more. Xbox games – Explore the new livery design in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7?, Halo: MCC Pride nameplate, and the GLAAD award-winning Tell Me Why will be free to play for the month of June on Xbox consoles, the Microsoft Store and Steam.

– Explore the new livery design in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7?, Halo: MCC Pride nameplate, and the GLAAD award-winning Tell Me Why will be free to play for the month of June on Xbox consoles, the Microsoft Store and Steam. Xbox Gear – Wear your Pride with the new collection of Xbox Gear shirts, hoodies, totes and more.

– Wear your Pride with the new collection of Xbox Gear shirts, hoodies, totes and more. Microsoft Teams – Show where you stand with new virtual backgrounds for Pride.

– Show where you stand with new virtual backgrounds for Pride. Skype – Celebrate Pride with new virtual backgrounds and Together Mode scenes inspired by different LGBTQI+ flags.

Celebrate Pride with new virtual backgrounds and Together Mode scenes inspired by different LGBTQI+ flags. Microsoft 365 – Turn on your Pride in select Microsoft 365 apps* and celebrate with the special themes inspired by the flags of the LGBTQI+ communities.

– Turn on your Pride in select Microsoft 365 apps* and celebrate with the special themes inspired by the flags of the LGBTQI+ communities. Microsoft Edge – Show your colors with 20 Pride themes for Microsoft Edge inspired by the flags of the LGBTQI+ communities.

– Show your colors with 20 Pride themes for Microsoft Edge inspired by the flags of the LGBTQI+ communities. PowerPoint premium templates – Present with Pride, using new PowerPoint templates, images and more.

– Present with Pride, using new PowerPoint templates, images and more. Outlook mobile – See your Pride in Outlook mobile on iOS and Android with the themes inspired by the Pride, trans, lesbian, bisexual and nonbinary flags.

– See your Pride in Outlook mobile on iOS and Android with the themes inspired by the Pride, trans, lesbian, bisexual and nonbinary flags. Windows – Personalize your device with Pride wallpapers inspired by retro Windows experiences.

– Personalize your device with Pride wallpapers inspired by retro Windows experiences. Surface – Show your Pride on every side with the new Skin for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro.

– Show your Pride on every side with the new Skin for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. Give with Bing – Support LGBTQI+ youth in crisis by donating to the Trevor Project, and Microsoft Rewards will match all donations to make an even bigger impact.

– Support LGBTQI+ youth in crisis by donating to the Trevor Project, and Microsoft Rewards will match all donations to make an even bigger impact. Bing – Explore the stories of people who’ve contributed to the ongoing progress for LGBTQI+ equality.

Explore the stories of people who’ve contributed to the ongoing progress for LGBTQI+ equality. Microsoft Store – Explore collections of games and movies curated by the LGBTQI+ communities at Microsoft.

– Explore collections of games and movies curated by the LGBTQI+ communities at Microsoft. Microsoft News – Will highlight special content experiences for Pride across 20 markets and in more than 10 languages.

Source: Microsoft