Microsoft announces the private preview of Microsoft Cloud for Retail

At NRF 2021, Microsoft today announced the private preview of Microsoft Cloud for Retail. The new Microsoft Cloud for Retail will connect experiences across the end-to-end shopper journey with intelligent capabilities powered by various Microsoft services including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Advertising. These services are brought together by a common data model and built on a platform of security and compliance.

Microsoft’s partner ecosystem will extend the value of the platform with retail-specific solutions. Microsoft mentioned that Microsoft Cloud for Retail will allow retailers to adopt the capabilities they need to address their most pressing business needs.

Microsoft today also announced the preview of B2B e-commerce functionality for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce. This feature makes Dynamics 365 Commerce the optimal solution for B2B and B2C e-commerce on a single, holistic retail and commerce platform.

Source: Microsoft