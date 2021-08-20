Microsoft brings Premium content library to Office users on iOS

Microsoft 365 subscribers on Windows have access to quality content including thousands of royalty-free images, icons, stickers, and illustrations to include in their Word, Excel, and PowerPoint creations. Microsoft today announced the availability of premium content library in Office apps on iOS platform.

If you are running Office version 2.53 (Build 21081101) or later on iOS, you can access the premium library through the following steps:

Tap Insert > Pictures > Stock Images; then select the high-quality visuals you want to add to your content and tap Insert.

Source: Microsoft