Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.35.0 update with improved FancyZones and more

Microsoft today released PowerToys v0.35.0 with improved localization, new FancyZones feature and more. Microsoft also mentioned that the Video Conference utility is coming in the next release (0.36.0).
Find the full change log of PowerToys v0.35 release below:
General
- PowerToys will start requiring Windows 10 v1903 or greater after 0.35.x release. The v1 settings, which supports older Windows versions, will be removed in 0.37.
- Note: We may be able to bring back support when we migrate to WinUI3 but as of now, we will be increasing the minimum version of Windows to 1903 or greater.
- Localization corrections
- Improved GitHub report bug template.
- Increased .NET Core to 3.1.13
- Fixed installer ‘run as user’ regression
Color Picker
- UX adjustments to editor.
Esccan now be used to exit the editor.
FancyZones
- Added hotkeys and quick swap functionality for custom layouts! Users can now assign a hotkey in the editor and use it to quickly set a desktop’s zones with
Ctrl + Win + Alt + NUMBERkey binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window.
- UX updates.
- Fixed zone placement algorithm for when the Taskbar is vertical
- Bug fixes
PowerToys Run
- Users can specify where to show the launcher window.
- New plugin added to support opening previously used Visual Studio Code workspaces, remote machines (SSH or Codespaces), and containers! When enabled, use
{to query for available workspaces. Please note, this plugin is off by default.
- Shell history now saves the raw command instead of the resolved command. A command like
%appdata%would now save in the Shell history as is instead of
C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Roaming.
- Better logging to try to track down some bugs
- Bug fixes
Video Conference Mute (Experimental)
- Tracking work remaining at issue #7944
- Goal is to have 0.36 experimental release week of April 5th (Yes, we’ve stated this before, we know)
Source: Microsoft
