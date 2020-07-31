Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20 update with a new color picker utility and more

Microsoft today announced the release of PowerToys v0.20 with three new features and several bug fixes to improve the overall experience. This new PowerToys update comes with a system wide Color picker utility, SVG icon rendering in File explorer, and more.
Find the full change log of PowerToys v0.20 release below:
- Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen
- File Explorer – Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis
- FancyZones – you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding Shift+Ctrl while dragging a window
- PT Run – keyboard interaction improvements
- PT Run – freshly installed apps are now being detected
- PT Run – Lots of perf and bug fixes
- Keyboard manager – app level shortcuts
- Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find window 🙂
- Keyboard manager – Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.
- Settings – Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon
- PowerRename improvements
Source: Microsoft
