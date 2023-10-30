Microsoft PowerToys 0.75 gives users new Dashboard page in Settings and a bunch more

Microsoft has finally released Microsoft PowerToys 0.75, a new version of the popular utility suite that includes a number of new features and improvements.

It includes a new Dashboard home page in Settings, which provides quick access to enabling modules, viewing short descriptions, and learning how to activate them.

Besides, we’re also getting a new environment variables editor with the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled.

Microsoft also says that Peek now supports previewing every file type that your machine is able to preview. This means that you can now see previews of Office files, images, videos, and more.

In August’s update of the suite, the Redmond-based tech giant shrank the app’s size to just 785 MB.

You can read everything that’s changed in Microsoft PowerToys 0.75 on Microsoft’s release note on GitHub. It’s a lot, but it’s worth it.