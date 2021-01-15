Microsoft brings PowerPoint Presenter View to Microsoft Teams

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams PowerPoint Presenter View

Presenter View is a popular feature available on PowerPoint that allows you to view your presentation with your speaker notes on one computer (your laptop, for example), while the audience views the notes-free presentation on a different monitor. Microsoft yesterday announced the public preview of PowerPoint Presenter View feature in Microsoft Teams.

When you select a PowerPoint file from the Teams Share Tray, Presenter View is opened automatically. You can see the current slide, the slide notes, and a thumbnail strip of all the slides in the deck for easy ad-hoc slide navigation. As expected, audience can only see your current slide. When a person clicks “Take Control”, Presenter View will be opened for him or her immediately and you’ll be switched to the normal audience view.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments