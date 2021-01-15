Microsoft brings PowerPoint Presenter View to Microsoft Teams

Presenter View is a popular feature available on PowerPoint that allows you to view your presentation with your speaker notes on one computer (your laptop, for example), while the audience views the notes-free presentation on a different monitor. Microsoft yesterday announced the public preview of PowerPoint Presenter View feature in Microsoft Teams.

When you select a PowerPoint file from the Teams Share Tray, Presenter View is opened automatically. You can see the current slide, the slide notes, and a thumbnail strip of all the slides in the deck for easy ad-hoc slide navigation. As expected, audience can only see your current slide. When a person clicks “Take Control”, Presenter View will be opened for him or her immediately and you’ll be switched to the normal audience view.

Source: Microsoft