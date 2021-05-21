Microsoft has posted a video of their vision of the future of meetings in the post-pandemic period, and it’s all about hybrid working.

The video is based on Microsoft Teams Rooms and is their vision of the best practice in implementing the solution.

That means large screens, eye-level cameras, spatial audio and tables arranged in a way which does not exclude virtual attendees.

The most expensive version includes microphones hidden in the ceiling.

“Hybrid work represents the biggest shift to how we work in our generation,” says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “And it will require a new operating model, spanning people, places, and processes.”

“In fact, at Microsoft, meeting recordings are the fastest-growing content type,” reveals Nadella. “Employees now expect all meeting information — whether that’s recordings, transcripts, or highlights — to be available on demand, and on double speed, at a time that works for them.”

Microsoft is of course happy to provide the kit, and are also delivering a playbook for companies to emulate their solution. Read more about that here.

via The Verge