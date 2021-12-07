The Surface Duo 2 has been on sale for some months now, and today Microsoft got around to publishing some new support videos for the handset, introducing the device and it features and helping new users getting started.

Microsoft is promising these are the first in a series of videos aimed at helping users get the most from their new handset.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. You can check the full Surface Duo specs here or purchase one starting from $1499 at Microsoft here (Microsoft Surface Duo 2).