Microsoft planning a dynamic lock screen image feature for Windows 10 devices

Microsoft already allows users to personalize their lock screen. Apart from their own background image, users can also enable the Windows Spotlight feature that displays different background images and occasionally offers suggestions on the lock screen.

Last week, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21277 (RS_PRERELEASE)to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. In this new build, Microsoft has included a new option for admins called “Prevent lock screen background motion”. Through this option, admins can disable the ability to set dynamic background images in the lock screen. If dynamic background option is enabled, you can see a subtle panning effect based on device’s accelerometer movement. You can expect Microsoft to enable this feature for end users in the upcoming Insider builds.

Source: Treo