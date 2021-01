Microsoft recently confirmed that it will bring two new improvements to the PDF viewing experience on OneDrive for Android. First, users will be able to rotate the page of a PDF being viewed in OneDrive for Android. Second, users will be able to Bookmark, or “Tag”, PDF pages that they want to come back to later on OneDrive for Android.

Microsoft will roll out both the above improvements to all OneDrive for Android users in January 2021.

Source: Microsoft