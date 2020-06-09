There are two segments who are happy to spend unlimited money on their hobby for even the smallest gains – audiophiles and gamers.

Now the two worlds have collided after Microsoft and Bang & Olufsen announced that they are partnering up to deliver a high-end audio proposition for gaming.

The purpose of this new collaboration is to create a new audio proposition to cater for the high-end segment within gaming by leveraging on Bang & Olufsen’s core capabilities of sound, design and craft. This will include “Designed for Xbox” functionalities, which will ensure seamless connectivity and an enhanced user experience.

Vice President and Head of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen, Christoffer Poulsen, is excited about the new collaboration and the long-term commercial potential for Bang & Olufsen.

“The gaming industry has grown significantly over the last few years across age groups, gender and countries, and we expect this trend to continue. The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found the ideal partner to realise that potential,” Christoffer Poulsen says.

Matt Kesselring, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Xbox says:

“We’re excited for the launch of Xbox Series X later this year and ushering in the next generation of gaming. As we march towards release – we’re excited to partner with Bang & Olufsen to bring a new premium tier of gaming audio to market for Xbox and Bang & Olufsen fans around the world that travels with you everywhere you love to play Xbox”

The companies have not made any product announcement yet, but have promised to share additional information in the future.

via Michael Gillett