Microsoft rolling out a new Paint app update with new improvements for Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft today announced the roll out of a new Paint app update on Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. This update includes redesigned “Edit Color”, “Resize and Skew”, and other dialogs to match the Windows 11 design language. The update includes the following fixes as well.
- Shift-click on a color swatch will now select that color as your secondary color.
- Fixed an issue where text boxes would move unexpectedly when using IME.
- Fixed an issue where some dialogs were not properly localized in Hebrew, Dutch, Norwegian, and other languages.
- Improved support for screen readers.
Source: Microsoft
