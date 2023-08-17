Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now comes with centered canvas

Microsoft today released a small update for Microsoft Paint app for Windows Insiders. This new Paint app version 11.2306.23.0 is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. Until now, Microsoft Paint app’s canvas was always placed on top left of the app. With this update, Microsoft is introducing support for centered canvas. In addition, Microsoft has also made some small UI optimizations in the toolbar.

Early this year, Microsoft rolled out an update to the Paint app for Windows 11 that includes support for dark mode. That update also included improvements to the zoom controls and other usability features.

If you are running the latest Windows Insider Canary and Dev Channels, you can download this latest Paint app update from Microsoft Store today.