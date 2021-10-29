Microsoft overtakes Apple to become the most valuable company in the world

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Bing Market Cap

This week, Microsoft and Apple reported their quarterly earnings. While Microsoft was able to beat analyst expectations, Apple fell short due to less then impressive iPhone sales worldwide.

As a result of the earnings, Microsoft’s stock value went up significantly in the past few days while Apple’s stock went down nearly 3.5% today. As per the current stock value, Microsoft has now become the most valuable company in the world with a market capitalization of 2.45T. Apple is right behind Microsoft with 2.43T market cap.

Microsoft last surpassed Apple in market cap in 2020.

