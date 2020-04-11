Microsoft Outlook will soon allow you to send high resolution photos in email

Microsoft yesterday released a new Fast ring Insider build for Office for Windows Desktop users. This new build 12730.20024 brings a new improvement to Outlook users.

Until now, when you insert an image into an Outlook email message, Outlook will automatically convert the image to 96 ppi resolution to reduce the overall message size. With the new update, Outlook will not convert the images to a smaller size. All the PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF images you insert into your email message will be maintained in their original resolution.

This update also includes the following bug fixes:

We fixed an issue where some reminders failed to launch when the time zone was changed on a machine.

We fixed an issue where users experience a crash when attempting to view the properties of an Organizational Forms Library.

We fixed an issue where categories would occasionally disappear from messages.

We fixed an issue where delegates would see different folder hierarchies on different machines for shared mailboxes.

Source: Microsoft