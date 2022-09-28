Microsoft Outlook for the web is now optimized to fit into the Edge sidebar

The recently introduced Sidebar is one of the most talked about features in the Microsoft Edge browser in recent times. It allows users to launch useful apps like Outlook without leaving the current tab. Recently, Microsoft seems to have fixed one of the most reported issues regarding the optimization of Outlook in the Sidebar.

Microsoft Outlook for the web has been available in Edge Sidebar for quite some time now, but it was not well optimized to fit into the sidebar pane. Up until now, users had to scroll horizontally and vertically to see the entire page, making it super inconvenient to use the email service. As spotted by a Reddit user u/Leopeva64-2, Microsoft has started testing an optimized version of Outlook web for launching in the Edge Sidebar.

Microsoft Outlook in the Edge Sidebar is similar to the Outlook.com experience, except that you can not add multiple accounts if you are using the optimized version of Microsoft’s email client in the sidebar pane. But it is never too late to add something useful to make a service more usable, so we hope the software giant will bring multiple Outlook accounts support to the sidebar pane in the coming days.

It is worth remembering that the Sidebar feature is available only for the latest version of Edge users. And if you are using the latest stable Edge, all of this might not sound very new to you. Either way, you can check out some of the screenshots below to understand how users can use Outlook and other apps in the sidebar pane.

If you are using Edge, do you like the sidebar pane feature? If yes, do you use it to launch useful apps like Outlook to avoid switching to other tabs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.