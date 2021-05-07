Microsoft has announced that their email dictation feature will be rolling out to Outlook for iOS soon.

Dictation is already available in Outlook for Windows and Mac Desktop. iPhone and iPad availability will be new.

Microsoft notes that despite the fact that voice data is being transcribed in the cloud the company does not retain either the voice snippets or transcribed data.

The feature will be rolling out initially only to US English users, and availability will start in mid-May.

You can download and install Microsoft Outlook on your iOS device from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app.