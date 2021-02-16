Microsoft Outlook has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2104.2, the update adds the ability to view your top three tasks on the Search home page. You’ll be able to mark them done right in Outlook or tap to manage more tasks in To Do. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Stay on top of your tasks – now your top 3 tasks are available on the Search home page. Mark them done right in Outlook or tap to manage more tasks in To Do.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android. The app has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.