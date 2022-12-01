Microsoft Outlook for Android gets updated with new search feature

Microsoft has released an update for its Outlook app on Android platform. The latest Microsoft Outlook 4.2245.1 brings a new search feature. The app will now show you links to internal or external websites published by your organization if your search query is such. As an example, “if you searched for “Privacy,” the first result might be a link to your organization’s privacy page.”

Microsoft Outlook for Android version 4.2245.1

Microsoft Outlook is one of the best email clients on Android, with 4.6 starts and more than 500 million downloads. Unlike the SwiftKey Keyboard app, which was recently pulled out from the Apple App Store but was relaunched later, the Outlook email app is popular across all platforms, including Android and iOS. You can download the app on your Android smartphone from the below link if you have not already.